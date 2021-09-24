Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 September

PM Pashinyan to address United Nations General Assembly

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will deliver a pre-recorded address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly’s September 24 (New York time) general debate. 

