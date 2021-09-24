PM Pashinyan to address United Nations General Assembly
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will deliver a pre-recorded address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly’s September 24 (New York time) general debate.
Editing by Stepan Kocharyan
