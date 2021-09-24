Parliament convenes extraordinary session – LIVE
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament convened an extraordinary session today at the initiative of the government.
The lawmakers will debate the package of bills on making amendments and changes to the Laws on Administrative-Territorial Division of Armenia and Local Self-Governance.
The bill proposes enlargement of communities.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 09.25-17:03 Armenian church to serve requiem on September 27
- 09.25-16:55 “A positive step” – French FM on Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting
- 09.25-13:51 Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with new commander of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh
- 09.25-13:41 Nationwide moment of silence to be observed September 27
- 09.25-13:24 Iran emphasizes crucial significance of guaranteeing traffic via Goris-Kapan road
- 09.25-12:49 Fitch Affirms Armenia at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
- 09.25-12:33 Anti-Corruption Committee Chairman files defamation lawsuit against newspaper
- 09.25-12:21 Dilijan to host 3rd Armenian Summit of Minds in October
- 09.25-11:28 European Stocks down - 24-09-21
- 09.25-11:27 US stocks - 24-09-21
- 09.25-11:26 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-09-21
- 09.25-11:24 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 24-09-21
- 09.25-11:23 Oil Prices Up - 24-09-21
- 09.25-11:13 Coronavirus: 1066 new cases confirmed in Armenia
- 09.25-11:11 Suspect arrested for plotting to disrupt Independence Day concert in Yerevan using detonators and slingshot
- 09.25-11:10 At meeting with Borrell, Armenian FM underscores imperative of unconditional repatriation of POWs held by Azerbaijan
- 09.25-11:00 OSCE MG Co-Chairs welcome first meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers since ceasefire
- 09.24-22:02 We realize that the path will be difficult and long: Speech of Armenian PM at General Debate of the 76th Session of UNGA
- 09.24-21:29 Today, no Armenian lives or practically could live in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan – Pashinyan
- 09.24-21:21 Pashinyan announces about readiness for constructive dialogue with regional countries
- 09.24-21:13 Pashinyan highlights opening of infrastructures as precondition for peaceful development
- 09.24-21:07 PM Pashinyan speaks about Azerbaijan's steps to disrupt peace in the region from the UN high tribune
- 09.24-20:04 Armenian FM presents to ICRC President the issue of repatriating Armenian captives immediately and without preconditions
- 09.24-19:36 Armenian Defense Minister, UK Ambassador discuss regional security issues
- 09.24-19:23 Azerbaijan carries out systematic fight against Armenian cultural values in Artsakh. Human Rights Defender of Artsakh
17:04, 09.21.2021
Viewed 2531 times Singer Hayko hospitalized
11:03, 09.23.2021
Viewed 2013 times U.S. House passes Cardenas-Schiff-Sherman Amendment, demands Azerbaijan's immediate release of Armenian POWs
14:02, 09.22.2021
Viewed 1825 times Ex-wife asks for privacy to protect son from disinformation as Armenian pop star Hayko battles COVID-19
13:01, 09.20.2021
Viewed 1737 times Russian Deputy PM says opening corridor to Nakhichevan through Armenian territory is not discussed
12:17, 09.20.2021
Viewed 1603 times By now no contacts have taken place between Armenia, Turkey – PM’s spokesperson