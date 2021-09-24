COVID-19: Armenia reports 906 new cases, 16 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. 906 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 256,554, the ministry of healthcare reports.

6221 COVID-19 tests were conducted on September 23.

672 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 238,527.

The death toll has risen to 5216 (16 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 11,612.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1199 (2 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan