Armenia healthcare minister pleased with growing number of COVID-19 vaccinations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Only 38 in the 2006 hospitalized people infected with COVID-19 are those who’ve been vaccinated against the virus, Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan said during the Cabinet meeting. Overall, out of the 11,470 active cases, 286 people are vaccinated, she said.

“Indeed, vaccination doesn’t rule out 100% the risk of getting infected,” she said.

“But it does significantly reduce that risk, but the most important goal is that [vaccinated] people don’t get seriously ill if infected.”

“It is recorded in many countries that as a result of vaccinations the rate of hospitalization and serious course of disease is dropping abruptly,” she further noted.

Speaking on the vaccination rates in Armenia, Avanesyan said that nearly 10,000 people got the jab on September 22, with another 8440 persons vaccinated on September 23. “This speaks about the fact that there is an increase of trust from citizens. As a result of the overall 385,503 administered vaccinations people see that there is no problem. Vaccinations are safe, effective, and protect from coronavirus-related deaths,” she said.

A vaccine mandate is set to take effect October 1 requiring all private and public employees to either be vaccinated or get tested twice a month.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan