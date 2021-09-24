“One important issue must be discussed under OSCE MG – the issue of NK status” – Security Council Secretary

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The only and important platform for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is the OSCE Minsk Group, the Secretary of Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting when asked to comment on Azeri president Ilham Aliyev’s latest statements.

“All co-chairs have made statements that the negotiations within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group must be re-launched,” he said. “And one important issue must be discussed within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group – the issue of the status. The Nagorno Karabakh issue isn’t resolved, and this issue still awaits its resolution. We see this resolution within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group and we believe that we are going to discuss the status within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. The statements coming from Azerbaijan are perplexing,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan