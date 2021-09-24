Turkish FM meets EU’s Borrell in US
14:06, 24 September, 2021
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission Josep Borrell on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly in New York.
In a Twitter post, the Turkish FM informed that they have discussed Turkey-EU relations, the situation in Afghanistan, Eastern Mediterranean and the regional stability.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
