Armenian, Jordanian FMs discuss deepening of bilateral relations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in New York to participate in the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadim, the Armenian MFA reports.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Jordan highly assessed the current level of political dialogue between the two states and emphasized the implementation of the agreements reached between the leaders of Armenia and Jordan during King Abdullah II’s visit to Armenia in February 2020.

The sides discussed issues on further deepening of Armenian-Jordanian multidimensional relations.

They also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and developments taking place in the regions of Middle East and the South Caucasus.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented to his interlocutor the situation resulting from the provocative actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of Armenia, the issues of repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians held in Azerbaijan. In the context of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Minister Mirzoyan stressed the need for the resumption of the peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.