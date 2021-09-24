Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 September

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-09-21

YEREVAN, 24 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 September, USD exchange rate down by 1.51 drams to 482.24 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.24 drams to 565.81 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 6.61 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.81 drams to 660.72 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 448.89 drams to 27132.66 drams. Silver price down by 1.03 drams to 352.57 drams. Platinum price down by 125.49 drams to 15240.8 drams.








