Azerbaijan transfers body of Armenian serviceman

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. On September 23, in Shushi, the Azerbaijani authorities transferred the body of one unidentified Armenian serviceman who was killed in action in the 2020 war.

The Artsakh emergency situations service said authorities will conduct identification of the body.

So far, since 2020 November 13, the bodies of 1670 war victims were found and evacuated from territories captured by Azerbaijan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan