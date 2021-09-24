All vaccines have nearly equal affect – Health Minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Experience has shown that all vaccines in the world have almost the same affect, so there is no need to wait for the next vaccine, ARMENPRESS reports Minister of Health of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan told the reporters following the Cabinet meeting, referring to the remark that not all the vaccines of the world are present in Armenia, while people might prefer to be vaccinated with a vaccine that lacks in Armenia.

The reporters asked, if a person had been infected with the coronavirus in the past, and there are antibodies in his body, why he should be vaccinated and receive antibodies. In response, the Minister mentioned that they are guided by the data in scientific journals and with the recommendations of specialists. ‘’Research shows that we cannot be sure how much antibodies are stored in the human body, how long they are stored, and yes, we are witnessing recurrent infections. Vaccines complement the human immune system by producing antibodies at the cellular level, T cells, which can fight the disease. If we start to determine the amount of antibodies to which we do not have the answers, to demand more tests from people, I do not think it makes sense.

Experts say the vaccines are also indicated for those who have already overcome the disease, because they add an extra layer of protection’’, the Minister said.