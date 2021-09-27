Aliyev again threatens Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, once again displaying overt aggression and threats, said that the “Zangezur corridor” must be opened.

“We are still displaying patience,” Aliyev told Anadolu news agency in an interview. “But our patience has limits too. The second Karabakh war showed what happens when our patience gets exhausted. Therefore, we are giving Armenia the opportunity to fulfill all terms of the November 10 statement and act responsibly.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan