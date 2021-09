Georgian PM to visit Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will depart for Azerbaijan on September 29, the Embassy of Georgia in Azerbaijan said.

The Georgian PM will take part in the session of the inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation.

He is expected to meet with Azerbaijan’s prime minister, speaker of parliament and other officials.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan