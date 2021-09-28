Aliyev says “would have no objections” over OSCE-mediated meeting with Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev says he wouldn’t mind holding an OSCE-mediated meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

In an interview to FRANCE24, Aliyev said that if the OSCE Minsk Group of mediators (France, the US and Russia) set up a meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, he would have no objections.