Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

Sergei Parajanov’s son passes away at 63

Sergei Parajanov’s son passes away at 63

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Renowned film director and artist Sergei Parajanov’s (1924-1990) son Suren Parajanov has passed away at the age of 63, the Sergei Parajanov Museum said in a statement.

Suren Parajanov was residing in Kiev, Ukraine.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]