Fates of over 2000 historical-cultural monuments of Artsakh in danger

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian historical-cultural heritage, located in the territories currently under the control of Azerbaijan as a result of the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war, is under a serious danger, Artsakh’s Permanent Representative to Armenia Sergei Ghazaryan said during the session of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on human rights and public affairs.

Mr. Ghazaryan said that the fates of over 2000 monuments under the Azerbaijani control are endangered. These monuments include 13 monasteries, 122 churches, 52 castles and 523 cross-stones.

“127 school libraries, 12 museums with more than 20,000 samples, have been left in the lost territories of Artsakh”, he said.

Sergei Ghazaryan said after the 2020 November 9 statement on the ceasefire, cases of vandalism and destructions of Armenian cultural heritage have been registered, including the deliberate targeting of Shushi’s St. Ghazanchetsots church and the St. Hovhannes Mkrtich church.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan