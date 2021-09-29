Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

Singer Hayko dies

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Singer, songwriter Hayko died from COVID-19 today at the age of 48, chief of staff at the Yerevan State Medical University Shushan Danielyan said.

Hayko has been receiving treatment against COVID-19 at a hospital in Yerevan.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








