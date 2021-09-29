Outpouring of condolences from Armenian show-biz stars in the wake of Hayko’s death

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Singer Hayko’s death prompted an array of condolences and statements from Armenian show businesses stars.

“He stayed on top, he remained a friend and loyal Armenian, and he became immortal with his song,” actress and TV host Nazeni Hovhannisyan said in a statement. “Dear Hayko, my friend, my brother, why did you hurry so much. Rest in peace, we will miss you,” she said.

Pop star, Honored Artist of Armenia Hayk "Hayko" Hakobyan, who represented Armenia at Eurovision 2007, died at the age of 48 from COVID-19 in Yerevan.

“You will forever remain bright,” said fellow pop star and Eurovision participant Aram MP3.

Singer Sirusho, who worked with Hayko for many years and also represented Armenia at Eurovision, wrote on social media: “I lost a brother, we lost a talent.”

“Live your lives like Hayko did, give love and goodness to everyone like he did. My dear friend, Hayk, we will meet again someday, rest in peace,” the Armenian State Song Theater Director Armen Sargsyan said.

Shortly after Hayko’s death was announced, the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also expressed condolences to the family and friends of the singer.

