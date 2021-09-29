Putin-Erdogan meeting kicks off in Sochi

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan kicked off in the Russian city of Sochi on September 29.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the various aspects of the Russian-Turkish cooperation in political, commercial and economic areas, as well as relevant international issues, including the situation in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and the South Caucasus.

The last in-person meeting of Putin and Erdogan was held in March 2020 at the Kremlin during Erdogan’s working visit to Moscow. After that all the talks were held either by phone or remotely because of COVID-19.

