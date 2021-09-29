Newly appointed Ambassador of France to Armenia Anne Louyot presents copies of credentials to FM Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of France to Armenia Anne Louyot delivered copies of credentials to Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on September 29.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan expressed confidence that Anne Louyot will contribute to the deepening and strengthening of cooperation between Armenia and France in all spheres.

Anne Louyot, Ararat Mirzoyan Anne Louyot, Ararat Mirzoyan Anne Louyot Ararat Mirzoyan Anne Louyot Photos by Gevorg Perkuperkyan

FM Mirzoyan noted that Armenia attaches great importance to the future deepening of the unique relations with France. In this context, the interlocutors first of all discussed the implementation of concrete programs for the promotion and expansion of Armenian-French cooperation in the economic sphere, as well as further prospects for strengthening ties in the educational and cultural spheres.

During the meeting, reference was made to the situation created by the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh, as well as by the penetration of Azerbaijani troops into the sovereign territory of Armenia.

Minister Mirzoyan highly appreciated the great attention of France, its parliament, and personally President Macron paid to the return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages, the protection of historical and cultural heritage in the territories of Artsakh under Azerbaijani control.

Both sides stressed the need for the resumption of peace talks within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at a comprehensive settlement of the conflict and the establishment of stability and security in the region.