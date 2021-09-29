Erdoğan assesses meeting with Putin productive

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi as productive, ARMENPRESS reports, Erdoğan wrote in his Telegram account following the meeting.

"After fruitful talks with my colleague Putin, we left Sochi," he wrote.

The meeting of the two Presidents lasted for about three hours, they did not make a statement to the press. The situation in Nagorno Karabakh was discussed, inter alia. Putin referred to the activities of the Center for the Monitoring of the Ceasefire Regime in Nagorno-Karabakh, noting that Russian-Turkish cooperation in this issue is a "serious guarantee of stability" in the region.