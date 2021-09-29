Candidate for US Ambassador to Turkey announces his recognition of the Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Former US Republican Senator Jeff Flake, who is the candidate for the next US Ambassador to Turkey, has officially recognized the Armenian Genocide, which is a shift from his previous position on the issue, ARMENPRESS reports Flake announced during the sitting of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Particularly, when asked by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez whether he had changed his position and "is ready to join this body and the administration in reaffirming the Armenian Genocide’’, Jeff Flake said a resounding "yes".

According to the The National News, in 2005, 2007, 2010, and 2014, Flake, who represented the Arizona State in the Senate House of Representatives, voted against the Genocide Recognition bills.

At the sitting of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he characterized Turkey's role in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict as destabilizing. "If my candidacy is approved, I will urge Turkey to support the efforts of finding a comprehensive and lasting settlement to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan’’, he said.

Flake also promised to sincerely defend democratic values and human rights. "I will continue to speak the truth, to be honest, like the incumbent Ambassador, the State Department and the President," he said.