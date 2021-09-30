Argentina opens chamber of commerce in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Argentina to Armenia Mariano Vergara presented the embassy’s initiative on opening a Chamber of Commerce of Argentina in Armenia.

“It seeks to serve not only as a bridge between business circles of the two countries but also as a tool to encourage initiatives by SMEs and involve young experts. It will become an additional tool for elevating the bilateral trade cooperation to a new level and strengthening the already friendly relations between our two peoples,” he said during an event marking the establishment of the chamber of commerce.

The chamber will also help in developing bilateral tourism, supporting cultural activities and encouraging opportunities for cooperation and exchange through development of sport.

Artur Hakobyan, the executive director of Converse Bank – the main partner of the embassy in this initiative – congratulated on this occasion and attached importance to development of economic ties with various countries and boosting investments in this phase of economic development of Armenia.

“Naturally the new chamber will have its special place in implementing bilateral economic initiatives. We are more than certain that the Armenian-Argentine economic ties have great prospects for development in industry, trade, IT, tourism, agriculture and human capital management,” he said.

“Converse Bank is one of the first companies of Armenia with Argentine capital, whose main shareholder is Mr. Eduardo Eurnekian. We are part of a big family which includes Tierras de Armenia, Karas Wines, Armenia International Airports. Their founding not only boosted the development of various branches of the economy, but also created thousands of new and stable jobs,” he added, noting that Converse Bank is ready to maximally support the development of bilateral ties, by offering a wide funding toolkit and opportunities.

