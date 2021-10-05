Logistics truck of Armenian Armed Forces damaged by Azerbaijani fire
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. A logistics truck of the Armenian Armed Forces was damaged by Azerbaijani fire at Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on October 4 at about 23:30.
The Defense Ministry informed ARMENRESS that there are no casualties among the personnel.
