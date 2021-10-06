Erdogan seeks to strip several opposition MPs, including Garo Paylan, of immunity

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan requested parliament to strip several opposition pro-Kurdish lawmakers of immunity, including the ethnic Armenian MP Garo Paylan from Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

Two other HDP lawmakers and one Democratic Regions Party (DBP) MP are mentioned in the motion, Yeni Safak reports.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan