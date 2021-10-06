Armenian, Italian Presidents discuss Karabakh conflict settlement

ROME, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting with his Italian counterpart in Rome, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian presented his assessment to the situation around the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, reaffirming Armenia’s readiness to continue the works on peacefully settling the conflict with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Armenpress correspondent reports from Rome.

President Sarkissian has arrived in Italy on a state visit at the invitation of President Sergio Mattarella.

“In this sense we valued the importance of maintaining balanced positions and approaches over the issues that are sensitive for us. We highly appreciate the readiness of the government of Italy to continue the support to the ROCHEMP (Center for Cultural Heritage) program and contribute through this program to the preservation of historical-cultural monuments both in Armenia and elsewhere”, the Armenian President said.

He stated that Armenia is grateful to friendly Italy for demonstrating sensitivity on human rights matters. Sarkissian added that Armenia highly appreciates the resolution adopted by the Italian Parliament on March 2 which calls for the release of the Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan.

“We also welcome the documents adopted by nearly 50 regional and city councils of Italy in support of Artsakh and its people. We attach importance to the participation of the Italian specialists to the preservation of the Armenian historical-cultural heritage, as well as the direct cooperation with UNESCO”, Armen Sarkissian said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan