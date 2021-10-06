Exhibition of unique works of Armenian art opens at Italian Presidential Palace Quirinal

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian to Italy, under the auspices of the Presidents of the Republic of Italy and Armenia, an exhibition of the works of famous Armenian painters Hovhannes Aivazovsky, Gevorg Bashinjaghyan, Martiros Saryan, Vardges Surenyants, Hakob Kojoyan was opened on October 6 at the Quirinal Palace.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, President Sarkissian and his wife Nouneh Sarkissian, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and Laura Mattarella visited the exhibition.

A similar Italian exhibition was organized in September 2020 at the residence of the President of the Republic of Armenia, where the works of great Italian painters of the 18th century were exhibited.

According to the President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian, such exhibitions are a proof of the deep and close friendly and warm relations between the peoples of Armenia and Italy, both historically and today. "Art unites peoples, which is more than obvious in the case of the Armenian-Italian peoples with ancient roots of friendship. And this is exactly what is called the dialogue of civilizations, the dialogue of cultures, the dialogue of the inner world and the talent of nations”.

Sarkissian noted that the works of the Armenian painters presented at the exhibition, are an inseparable part of not only Armenia’s national heritage, but also of global art heritage. Some of the mentioned painters had many interactions with Italy and the Italian art during their time.