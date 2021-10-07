Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan, his delegation hosted at Armenian Embassy in Russia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Armenia in Russia organized an official reception for Armenia’s Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan and his delegation during their official visit in the Russian Federation.

The event was attended by representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Russia, public-political figures and representatives of the Armenian community, the Parliament’s press service said.

 

 

