Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation in region over phone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation today with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the PM’s Office said.

Pashinyan congratulated Vladimir Putin on birthday, wishing good health and a lot of energy for implementing all the programs and goals in his responsible position.

Pashinyan stated that Armenia and the Armenian people highly appreciate the Russian President’s efforts and exclusive role in the maintenance of peace and stability in the region and expressed gratitude for the attention paid to Armenia.

The Russian President thanked the Armenian PM for warm congratulations and wishes and said that Russia attaches great importance to the close cooperation with strategic ally Armenia.

Pashinyan and Putin discussed also issues relating to the agenda of the Armenian-Russian relations. They also touched upon the current situation and developments in the region.

