Work underway to prepare Putin-Pashinyan talks in Moscow on October 12 - spokesman  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Work is underway to prepare a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow on October 12, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday, according Armenpress.

"Yes, this meeting is being prepared," he confirmed in reply to the question.

This year, Putin and Pashinyan met in person three times, and besides they had over ten phone calls.