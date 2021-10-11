Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

Voter turnout in Artsakh’s local elections 59.2%

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. 59.2% of eligible voters in Artsakh have participated in the local self-government elections on October 10, the data provided by the territorial election commission of Askeran, Martakert and Martuni shows.

“The voting ended at 20:00, and all polling stations were closed. 440 voters or 59.2% of the voters participated in the elections”, the Central Electoral Commission said in a statement.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








