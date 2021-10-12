Armenia, Holy See sign memorandum of understanding on cultural cooperation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the Holy See’s Pontifical Council for Culture where he met with President, Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, the Armenian President’s Office said.

Issues relating to the cooperation between Armenia and the Holy See and the development of inter-church relations were discussed. President Sarkissian stated that there is a big potential to deepen the cooperation between Armenia and the Holy See in the fields of culture, education and preservation of historical heritage.

The sides praised the rich agenda of the inter-church relations and highlighted ensuring their continuation.

Touching upon the development of inter-state relations between Armenia and the Holy See, President Armen Sarkissian and Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi noted that the memorandum of understanding which is going to be signed during the visit will allow to carry out joint research on matters of historical and cultural significance.

“We hope it will contribute to further intensifying the cooperation between Armenia and the Holy See in culture, science, archaeology and other areas, as well as the partnership between the Armenian Apostolic and the Catholic Churches of Rome”, Armen Sarkissian said.

The meeting was followed by the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding on the cooperation in culture sector between the Armenian ministry of education, science, culture and sport and the Pontifical Council for Culture.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan