Iran announces about possessing evidence of terrorists in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Iran has at its disposal documents confirming that terrorist groups have been transferred to the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports IFP News informs spokesperson of Iran’s Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh said in an interview with National Radio of Iran, adding that they even have the records of talks between the terrorists.

“We have told the Iranian side that this is inadmissible and their high-ranking military officials have promised to take into account our concerns”, the spokesperson of Iran’s Foreign Ministry said.