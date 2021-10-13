Armenian finance minister introduces government’s five-year action plan to German partners

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Finance Minister of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan had a working meeting with the representatives of Berlin Economics independent consulting company and the German Economic Union NGO, the ministry said in a statement.

Minister Khachatryan introduced the guests on the government’s five-year action plan and talked about the manageability of the current foreign debt and the macroeconomic features.

The guests expressed readiness to cooperate around issues of mutual interest and stated that the German partners closely follow the activity of the Armenian government and welcome the ongoing reforms.

The sides agreed to continue the dialogue over the issue on the agenda and expressed their support to the development of the Armenian-German bilateral economic ties.

