Coronavirus deaths worldwide drop to a one-year low

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Coronavirus-related weekly deaths continue to decline, and are currently at their lowest level in a year, ARMENPRESS reports Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus said in Geneva in a briefing with reporters.

However, he noted that the death toll is still high - about 50 thousand cases per week, and the real number, according to Ghebreyesus, is undoubtedly much higher.

"Death toll is falling in all regions except Europe, where a number of countries are facing new waves of disease and death," Ghebreyesus said, adding that the highest mortality rates are in countries where vaccine availability is low.

By now, according to the WHO, 238 million 229 thousand 951 cases of infection have been registered in the world since the beginning of the pandemic, 4 million 859 thousand 277 have died.