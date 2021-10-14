Security Council Secretary reiterates Armenia has never discussed, won’t discuss any issue of corridor logic

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan reiterates that Armenia has never discussed, is not discussing and will not discuss any issue of corridor logic.

In an interview to the Iranian Tasnim news agency, Grigoryan said that after the November 9, 2020, trilateral statement different discussions on various topics were held and different approaches were presented.

“Not only the November 9, but also the war paved a way for numerous discussions. The war, really, had a tremendous impact on the region. It paved a way for presence of terrorists and the armed forces of other country in our region. As a result the region is instability. We have repeatedly warned everyone about this, but these warnings didn’t help so that we could prevent this process. As for the unblocking, I want to state that this is cited in the November 9 and January 11 joint statements. I want to state clearly that it’s doesn’t contain any word about corridor. However, Azerbaijan has repeatedly announced that there is talk about corridor. I want to state clearly that Armenia has never discussed, is not discussing and will not discuss any issue of corridor logic”, Secretary Grigoryan said.

He said that they have transferred this approach not only to the partners, but also have regularly announced this publicly. “Moreover, during the pre-election campaign Prime Minister Pashinyan announced in Kapan that there hasn’t been any talk of creation of a corridor and would not be. You know that during these elections we received an absolute support by the people, which means that the public as well supports us in not providing a corridor. In other words, this is also a public perception that there must not be a corridor. Armenia is ready to provide a road, open the roads, in other words, to provide all the existing roads so that both Azerbaijan and Turkey can use those roads to travel. But all these roads will be under the sovereignty of Armenia, and we have said this both publicly and told also our partners”, Armen Grigoryan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan