COVID-19: Armenian health ministry reports 1589 new cases

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. 1589 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 276,666.

The total number of recoveries reached 251,330 (754 in the last 24 hours).

29 patients died, bringing the death toll to 5675, the health ministry reported.

12,522 tests were administered.

The number of active cases stood at 18,430 as of October 14.