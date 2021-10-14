6 Armenian soldiers wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh issued a statement about the ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani side. ARMENPRESS reports the statement issued by MoD Armenia reads as follows,

“In the evening of October 14, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at the positions of the Defense Army located in the eastern border section of the Republic of Artsakh, as a result of which 6 Armenian servicemen have received gunshot wounds. The Command of the Russian peacekeeping unit in Artsakh have immediarely been informed about the incident.

The Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic states that it continues to adhere to the ceasefire regime and calls on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from destabilizing actions”.