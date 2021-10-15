Armenian, Russian deputy PMs discuss implementation opportunities of North-South Energy Corridor

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in Moscow on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week, Mr. Papikyan’s Office said in a statement.

The officials discussed the current issues of gas-electricity programs between Armenia and Russia, as well as the prospects of deepening the regional cooperation in energy sector. In particular, they touched upon the implementation opportunities of the North-South energy corridor initiative (Armenia-Iran-Georgia-Russia).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan