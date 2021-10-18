Armenian Nuclear Power Plant re-connected to grid after major repair

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. After a 141-day planned preventive repair the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant has been re-launched and re-connected to the power grid.

Over 600 specialists from Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Croatia, Czech Republic, Slovakia and elsewhere took part in the repair work, the NPP operator said.

The repair will contribute to extending the lifecycle of the 2nd power unit, as well as the increase of the safety level.

The crew also conducted the planned annual repair works.