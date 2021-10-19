Russia plans to invest 1 billion dollars into Armenia’s economy

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Russia is going to invest 1 billion dollars into Armenia’s economy in the near future, Deputy minister of economic development Dmitry Volvach told reporters in Yerevan on the sidelines of the Armenian-Russian Interregional Forum.

“The trade turnover restoration rates between our countries in 2021 are not bad, 17%. This is in case when we had a 4% decline in the pandemic year. Our cooperation is developing in the field of investments, over 2.2 billion dollars jointly collected investments from Russia to Armenia. We know that there are concrete programs worth 1 billion dollars which will soon be invested into the economy of Armenia”, the Russian deputy minister of economic development said.

He added that the investments will be very important for the development of economic, social and cultural relations between Armenia and Russia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan