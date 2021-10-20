LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-10-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 October:

The price of aluminum down by 0.16% to $3195.00, copper price down by 0.05% to $10270.00, lead price up by 0.63% to $2388.00, nickel price up by 1.36% to $20450.00, tin price up by 0.26% to $38350.00, zinc price down by 1.80% to $3685.50, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $56545.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.