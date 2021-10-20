Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 October

Military bus hits mines in Damascus, fatalities reported

Military bus hits mines in Damascus, fatalities reported

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. A military bus hit two mines near the President Bridge in the Syrian capital on Wednesday, TASS reports citing SANA news agency.

According to it, the explosive devices were triggered by a terrorist. At least 13 Syrian servicemen were killed in the attack, three were wounded.

Detonation specialists who arrived at the site of the incident disarmed another mine located nearby.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]