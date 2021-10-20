First Ambassador of Sierra Leone to Armenia presents credentials to President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. New Ambassador of Sierra Leone to Armenia Alie Badara Kamara (residence in Tehran, Iran) presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian on October 20, the President’s Office said in a statement.

President Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador on appointment, expressing hope that he, as the first Ambassador of Sierra Leone to Armenia, will contribute to the development of the relations between the two countries.

Touching upon the prospective directions of cooperation, the sides highlighted the fields of education, science and culture. They also emphasized the importance of partnership between Armenia and Sierra Leone within international organizations.

Alie Badara Kamara assured that during his mission he will make maximum efforts to boost the cooperation between Armenia and Sierra Leone.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan