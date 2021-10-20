UK supports OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format on NK conflict settlement – Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received today Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Armenia John Gallagher, the foreign ministry said.

FM Mirzoyan expressed gratitude for the UK’s constant support to the democratic reforms, the strengthening of the rule of law and the fight against corruption in Armenia.

The minister and the Ambassador exchanged views on the Armenian-British bilateral agenda, highlighting trade, science, IT and tourism as prospective areas for cooperation.

They also discussed the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) which will be held in Glasgow, UK, this year in November, as well as the participation of the Armenian side to the summit.

Coming to issues relating to regional security and stability, the Armenian FM emphasized the importance of the lasting and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. The Ambassador stated that the United Kingdom supports the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format.

The Armenian FM also highlighted the necessity of an unrestricted entry for international organizations to Artsakh aimed at conducting humanitarian mission.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan