Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-10-21

YEREVAN, 20 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.79 drams to 476.55 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.88 drams to 553.94 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.71 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.04 drams to 656.26 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 134.36 drams to 27265.26 drams. Silver price up by 7.23 drams to 363.58 drams. Platinum price up by 96.18 drams to 16041.54 drams.