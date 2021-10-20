Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 October

Rosatom executive to visit Armenia to discuss construction of new nuclear power plant

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The General Director of Russia’s Rosatom State Corporation Alexey Likhachev will visit Armenia in the beginning of November.

The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures spokesperson Sona Harutyunyan told ARMENPRESS that the agenda of the visit includes the discussions on the double extension of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant’s lifecycle and the construction of a new nuclear power plant.

