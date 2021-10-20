US Assistant Secretary of State highlightes normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, 20 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, ARMENPRESS was informed from Azerbaijani media.



Among other issues the sides referred also to the issue of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the situation in the region. Karen Donfried highlighted the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and expressed the readiness of the United States in supporting the sides in this issue.