Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

Kim Kardashian gets presidential birthday felicitations from Armenia

Kim Kardashian gets presidential birthday felicitations from Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian congratulated Kim Kardashian on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday, dear Kim Kardashian,” the Armenian president tweeted, sharing a photo with the Armenian-American showbiz star and entrepreneur from 2019.

“So glad that even from so far away you feel and understand so well that Armenia is our Homeland: your one, mine..., Homeland all of us. Wishing you good health, happiness and all the best to you!”








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]