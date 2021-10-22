Kim Kardashian gets presidential birthday felicitations from Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian congratulated Kim Kardashian on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday, dear Kim Kardashian,” the Armenian president tweeted, sharing a photo with the Armenian-American showbiz star and entrepreneur from 2019.

“So glad that even from so far away you feel and understand so well that Armenia is our Homeland: your one, mine..., Homeland all of us. Wishing you good health, happiness and all the best to you!”