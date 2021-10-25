Government plans to rebuild 500km of roads in 2022

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The government plans to spend 32% more funds for infrastructure development in 2022 compared to 2021, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during parliamentary joint committee debates on next year’s budget.

The spending on infrastructure development will thus reach more than 278 billion drams, he said.

“It is planned to rebuild and restore 500 kilometers of roads, to develop or build various-sized reservoirs which will significantly increase irrigation water supply volumes and quality,” PM Pashinyan said.

The volume of work for improving the quality of drinking water will grow 35%, reaching 11,5 billion drams. The tenders for the Sisian-Kajaran and Kajaran-Agarak sections of the North-South Highway will be launched with the aim of starting construction works of both parts in 2022, he said.

