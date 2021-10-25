Suren Papikyan visits Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine

YEREVAN, 25 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan on October 25 paid a working visit to Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine, ARMENPRESS reports Suren Papikyan informed on his Facebook page.



''Considering that the Government of Armenia is the shareholder of 15 percent of Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine, as representatives of the government we got acquainted with the Combine’s activities and plans, and also talked about the future joint programs’' mentioned Suren Papikyan.



The Governmnet of the Republic of Armenia received as a donation from ''Industrial Company'' joint stock company the 25 percent of its shares of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine.